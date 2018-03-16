With the North American leg of his 'Boarding House Reach' tour set to begin this April, Jack White will be throwing in a set of three very intimate gigs beforehand in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and London. They'll be low-capacity venues, so tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Jack White performing live at Glastonbury

Jack will be performing ahead of the album's release at The Mayan in LA on March 20th, Warsaw in Brooklyn on March 23rd and The Garage in London on March 28th. The latter is by far the smallest venue on the list, with a capacity of just 600 concert-goers.

While the newly announced shows will be Jack's first to feature music from his newest solo album, they will also be the first to feature his new band which includes drummer Carla Azar, keyboard players Quincy McCrary and Neal Evans, and bassist Dominic Davis.

'Boarding House Reach' is set to drop next week and features the already released singles 'Connected by Love', 'Respect Commander', 'Corporation' and 'Over and Over and Over'.

The album marks Jack's third solo album overall and follows the hugely acclaimed 2014 offering 'Lazaretto'. Though, since then, he has also released two live albums ('Live from Bonnaroo 2014' and 'Acoustic Tour 2015') as well as the stripped-down compilation 'Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016'. He also produced the album 'Dodge and Burn' for his side project The Dead Weather.

On April 19th, Jack White will kick off the main dates of his tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He'll fly back to London for a three-night residency at the Hammersmith Apollo on June 26th, followed by a short European stint and yet more North American dates. He will also perform at Shaky Knees Music Festival, Boston Calling, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Governors Ball.

'Boarding House Reach' will be released on March 23rd 2018 through Third Man Records, XL Recordings and Columbia.