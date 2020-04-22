Jack White's Third Man Records has launched an at-home concert series.

The former White Stripes frontman was forced to rethink his latest venture, his Third Man Public Access channel, which started last month, with live performances from the label's Nashville HQ airing, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as a result of everyone having to stay home to flatten the curve of the deadly disease, artists will now perform live-streamed sets from their homes, whilst music videos and readings will also be shown.

Third Man Records co-founder, Ben Swank said: ''We're attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. ''Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain ... F*** Trump.''

The first episode aired on Tuesday (21.04.20), and saw performances from J Mascis and Olivia Jean, plus showcases from Mike Watt, Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover and Luke Schneider, and a reading from author Ben Myers.

Third Man Records have many more virtual performances on the way, which will be published on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in the coming weeks.

In December, Billie Eilish released an acoustic live album recorded at the Third Man Records studio.

The 'No Time To Die' hitmaker and her collaborator and sibling Finneas teamed up on 'Live At Third Man'; two exclusive vinyls only available at TMR stores.

Fans could get their hands on a green vinyl edition available in Nashville and Detroit, and a handful of black and blue split-colour copies, which featured artwork designed by Billie herself, only in Nashville.

The record included their intimate performance of 'bad guy' from Billie's debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.