Jack Osbourne has thrilled fans this week with the announcement of the birth of his third child - yet another baby girl. She was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and it seems Kylie Jenner was Jack's wife Lisa's labour neighbour. What are the odds?

Jack and his wife Lisa Osbourne shared the news of their bundle of joy on Instagram revealing that their daughter, who they had named her Minnie Theodora Osbourne, was born on Saturday (February 3rd 2018) at 5:57am. She apparently weighed in at 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.

'Hey everyone meet Minnie! She's the newest member of my girls only squad', Jack wrote alongside a picture of the baby sound asleep swaddled in a blanket with eye images on and a pink turban.

Lisa posted the same picture, but seemed to stress that they were not having anymore children. 'The final member of my little girl squad. Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie', she said.

The couple, who married in Hawaii in 2012, already have two daughters: 5-year-old Pearl Clementine and 2-year-old Andy Rose. Minnie's middle name is possibly a nod to the fact that they almost had a son, who they would've named Theo, before Lisa miscarried in 2013.

Back in January, Lisa was thrown a baby shower which was attended by her friend Meagan Camper and mother-in-law Sharon Osbourne. There she was presented with a cake bearing the image of 'Congratulations' rapper Post Malone with the legend 'You Da Raddest Mom', as a nod to her lifestyle blog.

'I don't have the words to express how happy I am for Jack and Lisa to have another beautiful little girl, and they named her Minnie which is most very favorite name, other than Nana which is what the girls call me', Sharon wrote on Instagram. 'It's a gift to be a Nana to 3 little angels - Pearl, Andy and Minnie.' (Indeed, who can forget that Sharon's favourite pooch from 'The Osbournes' was also called Minnie?!)

During the labour, Lisa added an image on her Instagram story of herself holding a plastic Cedars-Sinai beaker with the caption: 'Cheers, Kylie #laborneighbors'.