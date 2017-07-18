Jack Johnson is on the way with his highly anticipated seventh studio album entitled 'All The Light Above It Too'. It will be released in the Fall following his summer North American dates and he has already released the lead single 'My Mind Is For Sale'.

Jack Johnson performing live

The environment-loving Hawaiian singer has been inspired by all the events of the last year on his latest album, which explores everything from politics to climate change. He recorded 'All The Light Above It Too' at his Mango Tree Studio in Hawaii, finishing with the help of producer Robbie Lackritz and his bandmates.

'This album shares what has been on my mind during the past year or so', Jack says. 'A year in which I sailed through the North Atlantic Gyre for a documentary about plastic pollution in the ocean. A year in which Trump was elected as the President of the United States. A year in which I camped, surfed, got stitches, explored, dreamed, shared time and endless conversations with my family and friends... all of which inspired these songs.'

While he did have a band playing on the album, most of the instrumentation was developed by Jack himself; a first for him, and certainly gives the record a sense of nostalgia when you think of the rawness of some of his earliest recordings like 2001's 'Brushfire Fairytales'.

'I usually make sketches of the songs first then set up a time to actually record the album', he explains. 'This time around the original sketches became the final versions. I didn't want to lose any of the spirit that a song has in its rawest form.'

He's currently on his sold-out North American tour, performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California tonight (July 18th 2017) with special guest John Craigie. More shows include Berkeley's Greek Theatre, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada, Waikiki Shell in Honolulu and Ohana Fest at Doheny State Park, with other musical guests such as ALO, G. Love, Ron Artis II and Jake Shimabukuro.

Plus, Jack has just announced eight shows for the Fall, kicking off on September 27th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre in Virginia Beach and concluding at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 5th. He'll be joined on all his Fall dates by Toronto musician Bahamas.

'All The Light Above It Too' will be released on September 8th 2017 through his own label Brushfire Records.

Tour Dates:

July 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl =

July 20 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheatre =

July 22 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre + =

July 23 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park =

July 26 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre =

July 27 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre #

July 28 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys #

July 29 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys =

August 4 - Honolulu, HI - Waikiki Shell *

August 5 - Honolulu, HI - Waikiki Shell %

September 10 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Ohana Fest - Doheny State Park

September 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

September 28 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

September 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union at Music Park

September 30 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

October 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 3 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

# with special guest ALO

= with special guest John Craigie

* with special guests G. Love (solo set) and Ron Artis II

% with special guests G. Love (solo set) and Jake Shimabukuro

Fall shows with special guest Bahamas