Surprise Yourself is Jack Garrett's follow up single to Worry that comes of his debut album Phase which was released earlier this year, 2016. The video shot by Shaun James Grant sees individuals overcoming their fears with the simple notion of surprise yourself. The Brit's Critics' Choice award winner is due to start his tour towards the end of 2016.
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.