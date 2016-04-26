Director: Shaun James Grant
Artist:
Song title: Surprise Yourself
Time: 4.36
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Island Records

Surprise Yourself is Jack Garrett's follow up single to Worry that comes of his debut album Phase which was released earlier this year, 2016. The video shot by Shaun James Grant sees individuals overcoming their fears with the simple notion of surprise yourself.  The Brit's Critics' Choice award winner is due to start his tour towards the end of 2016.

