Jack Black took the opportunity of a platform while being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to take aim at Donald Trump, calling the president a “piece of s***”.

Thanking the crowd at the end of his acceptance speech on Tuesday (September 18th), the 49 year old actor said that: “I love you all so much!”

Soaking up the applause, Black couldn’t resist getting in a little dig at the Republican politician. “Except for Donald Trump, he's a piece of s**t! Peace out, love you!”

It’s not the first time that the Nacho Libre and School of Rock star has taken a shot at the controversial president. In January 2017, before Trump was inaugurated as the Commander in Chief, Black compared him to actor Charlie Sheen when he was on drugs.

Jack Black was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Back in August, the West Hollywood Council passed a resolution that President Trump’s own star on the Walk of Fame should be removed from the street because of repeated incidences of vandalism. As a protest, a conservative graffiti artist tagged several replica Trump stars.

Black was praised by his School of Rock colleague Mike White, who told him: “To be as famous as you are and still be a human, takes a strong sense of self, a strong sense of character... He loves people, he loves to be loved and people love him. What I think is the most impressive is that the legend that they love is incredibly close to the actual person that he is.”

The star himself spoke about his honour at being immortalised. His was the 2,645th star on the Walk of Fame, and he was honoured in the Motion Pictures category.

“I’ve wanted one of these things for so long. Since I was a kid I thought, ‘Oh man, if you get one of those stars on the sidewalk that means you’ve made it.’ And I feel like I’ve finally grasped that sweet brass ring,” he said. “In the immortal words of Axl Rose, ‘Where do we go now?'”

