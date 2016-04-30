Artist:
Song title: Dance Rascal Dance
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Pop

Jack Antonoff stars in the new film Hello, My Name Is Doris an upcoming dram-com starring Sally Field. The Fun. guitarist plays a musician in the film, the frontman of Baby Goya - an ultra-hip band who Sally Field's character finds herself getting into in order to woo her new (much younger) boss.

Dance Rascal Dance is one of the songs Jack wrote for the soundtrack based on titles that director Michael Showalter and writer Laura Terruso came up with. "To his generation, he's almost like what Elvis Costello was to mine-the smart, cool, offbeat rock star of the era. Jack wrote some amazing songs for the film based on titles Laura and I came up with, like 'Dance, Rascal, Dance' and 'Lasers and Lace'" says Michael.

Watch the trailer for Hello, My Name Is Doris

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Jack Antonoff - Dance Rascal Dance...

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Thank You And Sorry