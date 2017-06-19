Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The 33-year-old singer and songwriter - who is currently dating Lena Dunham - has admitted whenever he sits down to pen a anew track he will hear women play back the song in his head,.
The Bleachers frontman told the Metro newspaper: ''I grew up with only sisters and wen i write, I very much hear things in a female voice. Not to generalise but females are more honest and transparent. There's just a connection there.''
The record producer,w ho has previously worked with Taylor Swift and Lorde, has admitted the one artist he truly admires is the 58-year-old singer Kate Bush because he thinks her music is suitable for all listeners.
Speaking about the 'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker and his largest influence, he said: ''Kate bush is beyond an inspiration. She makes music designed for all.''
Meanwhile, Jack has admitted he can be perceived as a ''bizarre'' person because of his obscure tendencies, and he has revealed no one has ''ever'' hailed him as being an easygoing male.
He explained: ''I have a lot of habits that come across as bizarre. No one has ever accused me of being easygoing.''
Since the loss of her mother, Doris hasn't really had much companionship. She has her...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...