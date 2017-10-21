In news that probably won't surprise fans of the DC Extended Universe, J. K. Simmons has revealed that the script for the second 'Justice League' movie is already in development, despite the first still not yet hitting the big screen.

J. K. Simmons and Ben Affleck in 'Justice League'

With Batman's (Ben Affleck) reaffirmed faith in humanity following Superman's (Henry Cavill) sacrifice in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', he and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will quickly realise their need for help if they're to take down the next big threat facing planet Earth. Bringing in the likes of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), the two form the Justice League; the world's most formidable crime-fighting squad.

The group will quickly have to learn to work together if they're to be successful in taking out Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who have come to Earth in a bid to get their hands on three Mother Boxes scattered across the planet.

Speaking with Total Film, Simmons revealed of his character: "Well, Commissioner Gordon wears a trench coat in every scene, so I don’t know that the ‘pumped up’ part is going to be all that evident, especially when you’re standing next to Batman! But this is the first 'Justice League' movie – we hope – of a few."

He added: "They’re working on scripts for 'The Batman' and for the next 'Justice League' movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don’t have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be."

Warner Bros. have brought some big changes to 'Justice League' in previous months, with the biggest being their commitment to the second 'JL' film being a standalone rather than a continuation of the story being told in next month's flick.

Following the huge success of 'Wonder Woman', which took in over $800 million in the worldwide box office, it's going to be very interesting to see just how well the newest instalment to the DCEU does when all is said and done. Anything less than a billion will be seen as a disappointment when all of the franchise's major players are involved, so we'll just have to see how this one pans out.

'Justice League' comes to cinemas across the UK on November 17, 2017.