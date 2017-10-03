When Ben Affleck was announced as the next actor to step into the role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, there were mixed reactions, but following his debut in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', it was obvious that he was going to give an incredible performance as the Dark Knight. Now with 'Justice League' firmly in everybody's sights, he looks set to make a big impression once more.

JK Simmons and Ben Affleck in 'Justice League'

It's not just the DC Extended Universe audiences who are excited to see Affleck however, with fellow talent J.K. Simmons - who will be making his debut as Commissioner Gordon in 'Justice League' - also excited to be working with the actor. In fact, he's looking ahead to the future and how the two will be collaborating in DCEU flicks for some time.

Asked about whether he enjoyed and was excited to work with Affleck, the actor told Red Carpet News TV: "Oh absolutely, yeah. And I worked with Ben a couple of years ago on The Accountant and I met him years before that. So yes, I’m excited to work with him and hope to work with him on the other side of the camera at some point, as well. He’s obviously a talented filmmaker in addition to being the movie star that he is and the good actor that he is, which I think will continue to develop as we see Batman and Commissioner Gordon not be spring chickens and we get into some interesting stories about these weathered kinds of guys."

What's arguably most interesting about Simmons' words are when he mentions the pair being older, more experienced versions of the characters than the live action adaptations we've seen in the past. That's certainly true at least for Bruce Wayne, as in the past we've only ever been introduced to him in the beginning or early years of his 'career' as a crime fighter. In 'BvS' however, he was a version of the Caped Crusader who had been active for some time.

That also means his relationship with Commissioner Gordon will be one that's already been through a lot. Their chemistry therefore will have to be better than we've ever seen before, but if there's anything we know about Simmons and Affleck, it's that they're the perfect people to pull it off.

'Justice League' is released in cinemas on November 17th, 2017.