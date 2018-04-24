Director: Scott Lazer
Artist:
Song title: ATM
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

J.Cole has dropped the first single from his newest album, and with 'ATM' comes a video that's all about the money. Meanwhile, with more acronyms comes fifth album 'KOD', released in April.

Directed by Scott Lazer and J. Cole himself, the video sees him sailing through clouds on a throne and in an old-fashioned car, counting piles of cash and trapped in a straitjacket in a padded cell of money. There's something trippy and Tim Burton-esque about the set up of this quirky visual.

'ATM' is the lead single from the new album, and comes following his other 2018 single 'Change' from 2016's '4 Your Eyez Only'. The album has been produced by Mark Pelli and T-Minus among others, and was recently released on Dreamville, Roc Nation and Interscope records.

