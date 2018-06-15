They say life begins at fifty, and with 2018 being the Isle of Wight Festival's 50th anniversary, we have high hopes for this year's event. It's always a blast, but this year the line-up needs to be particularly special and, thankfully, that's one thing the festival has already delivered on.

Isle of Wight Festival 2018

The beauty of this festival (apart from it being on the Isle of Wight) is how family friendly it is. The atmosphere is always so relaxed, and where else are you going to listen to some great DJs while staring at a statue in a field of a bloke with a bow and arrow? No, not Robin Hood, it's 'The Strongbow Yard'; a buzzing little place that adds to the whole experience much like another favourite, Kashmir Café.

The Wombats kick off the festival headlining the Big Top on the Thursday night (June 21st) for all the campers out there, an exciting addition following their new album release 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'. Feeder are also headlining the Big Top on Friday (June 22nd), while Circa Waves promise to be one to look out for too. The main stage is impressive even without Liam Gallagher on this particular night with acts ranging from Rita Ora to Nile Rodgers & Chic. The line-up is so exceptional that even The Script aren't headlining, and who better to get the crowd bouncing than Kasabian.

For Saturday, you go from reality winners Rak Su and Tokio Myers to the likes of Louise and Soul 2 Soul for the Big Top, while the main stage sees the ever growing Blossoms on the bill. Along with Kodaline and Jessie J, it's already shaping up to be a great day, but to mark the 50th anniversary we see a double headline slot for Liam Gallagher and Depeche Mode. This is the one to make sure you do not miss.

Sunday shows no signs of slowing down and you will need to plan your day out to the second. The Big Top have the mighty Travis and likes of Sigrid, The Pretty Things and Lanny on the bill, while the main stage is dominated by huge names. Sheryl Crow, Camila Cabello, Van Morrison and, of course, the Manic Street Preachers. Just below them though are The Killers who are expected to round of the entire weekend perfectly.

This is going to be one to remember. And don't forget to wear gold.