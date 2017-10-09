The actress went along with the situation - even when it turned awkward.
Being mistaken for a celebrity can't be all bad, but when you are an actress mistaken for a more famous star, it can get pretty awkward. That's what happened to Isla Fisher when she met Lady GaGa, who seemed certain that she was in fact Amy Adams.
Isla Fisher at the ITV Studios
41-year-old Isla Fisher has never and will never be Amy Adams, but when she bumped into Lady Gaga at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar party, she was determined to pretend that she was the 'Arrival' star after the singer got the two of them mixed up.
'I was there all excited and dressed up at the bar and schmoozing with show-biz types, and the crowds parted and there was Lady Gaga', she said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. 'She's heading right towards me and she says, 'Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was...''
'It's Lady Gaga. I love her so much, I [didn't] want to tell her the truth. So I just gracefully thanked her [and] bowed my head', she continued. 'Then she wants to talk about the performance and now I'm thinking, 'I don't wanna be a liar'. I look over her shoulder and there's Amy Adams walking into the party!'
And if you thought the game was up at that moment, you'd be wrong because Isla had the perfect save. 'I'm like, 'There's Isla Fisher'', she said. 'I said, 'She's not even nominated for anything, what's she doing here?''
More: Isla Fisher puts Amy Adams' face on her Christmas card
It's certainly not the first time Isla - who is set to appear in the forthcoming Keanu Reeves movie 'The Starling' - has confused the public with her resemblance to Amy. She once decided to breastfeed her child during a shopping trip to Ikea, when she was stopped by a mother who asked her to sing the song 'That's How You Know' from Amy's movie 'Enchanted'.
Tone-deaf Isla happily obliged leaving the Amy fan to realise her mistake with horror.
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Frank Dawson is a filthy rich, arrogant real estate developer who regularly takes 'business trips'...
The idea of magicians conducting a series of heists is a great one, but this...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Michael Atlas is the leader of the most formidable magician group ever seen, The Four...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
Vividly colourful details in the animation and script bring mythical characters to life in ways...
Michael Atlas is an extremely accomplished illusionist and the leader of his own remarkable band...