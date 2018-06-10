Andy Muschietti and the rest of the crew working on 'IT: Chapter 2' have finally announced the final actor to step into the role of the adult Losers' Club. The news comes after the huge success of the first 'IT' movie, which was released to critical acclaim towards the end of 2017. Muschietti served as director on the flick and will be returning to the sequel, alongside script writer Gary Dauberman.

Isaiah Mustafa has a huge role right around the corner

Warner Bros. quickly realised they had a money maker on their hands after the 'IT' debut in 2017, green-lighting a second film almost immediately. What fans of the source material knew right away however, is that the cast of the movie would be changing almost entirely. Bill Skarsgård will return as the villainous Pennywise in the flick, but the young Losers' Club that we followed in the first film would all be adults in the second release.

To-date, it's been confirmed that Jessica Chastain would be playing Beverly Marsh, with James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom.

That left just Mike Hanlon to be cast; played by Chosen Jacobs in the first film. This week, the young actor took to Instagram to announce Isaiah Mustafa would be stepping into the role. The news was confirmed by Variety.

Mustafa is most recognised for his work on the Old Spice advertisements, but has of course also starred in the likes of 'Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments' and 'Baby Daddy'. He'll also be starring in 'The Clinic'; an upcoming horror movie from writer and director Darrell Wheat, that's set for release a little later this year.

This could be Mustafa's chance to really step out into the spotlight and make a name for himself in the world of acting. Let's hope he takes it with both hands and shows the world he's got what it takes to become an A-list star.

'IT: Chapter 2' is expected to come to cinemas across the UK at some point in 2019.