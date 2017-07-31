Note that there will be spoilers for 'Game of Thrones', season 7, episode 3, 'The Queen's Justice' throughout this article! You have been warned...

Isaac Hempstead-Wright returns as Bran Stark to 'Game of Thrones'

In this week's episode of HBO's critically-acclaimed fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', fans saw a family reunion they'd been waiting for for some time, as Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) made his return to Winterfell and reunited with his sister, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Though we all expected Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) to make her debut at Winterfell before Bran was even close, it was great to see the siblings together.

Bran however is not the same little boy he used to be. In fact, he didn't return his sister's hug, and he brought up some of the most disturbing things that have ever happened to her when he spoke to her in private. It was a very strange reunion between two people who could not be more different to those that they were when they first parted.

"I think it's a major shock for Sansa," Bran actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "She’s lost her brother once before when he fell out of that tower, and now Bran’s back but she loses him all over again. All the Starks have changed so much. Arya is like this ninja assassin. Sansa has been held captive by these tyrannical men and had to become politically cunning herself. But Bran is now this tree-raven-magic thing."

He added of his character's new title as the 'Three-Eyed Raven': "Bran really at this stage is not the Three-Eyed Raven. He’s got the title but hasn’t had thousands of years of sitting in a cave looking through time. Somebody put in front of him a massive encyclopedia of all of time and he’s only opened page one. He can look stuff up but doesn’t have this all-knowing all-seeing capability just yet."

Hearing that Bran is just at the start of discovering his abilities certainly makes for some interesting paths for the youngster to tread down moving forward. With just four episodes left of this season however, it could be a while before we see exactly how much he can do.

His personality change in this episode even when compared to season 6 is also something to watch. He seems to care little now about the feelings of those he should care the most about. Bringing up Sansa's rape was certainly a strange thing to do and understandably left her reeling. We'll see what his motives are moving forward.

More: HBO Smash Ratings Record With 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere

'Game of Thrones' continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.