Iron Maiden are expanding their 'Book of Souls' project with a mobile gaming app that encompasses the feel and artwork of the album as they prepare to embark on the last leg of their worldwide arena tour. The game is called 'Legacy of the Beast', and is inspired by the stage production of the recent tour.

Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast is out now

Iron Maiden have always been about creating something much more than just a musical collection; their creativity expands into a whole universe of stories fronted by their gruesome mascot Eddie, whose latest reincarnation is the Mayan-based 'Shaman Eddie'. And now, fans can interact on a player-to-player level.

The game, named 'Legacy of the Beast', sees connected players getting to battle each other in an arena against a Mayan backdrop pulled from imagery from the artwork of their latest album 'The Book of Souls'. More characters for the new game include The Clairvoyant and Trooper Eddie.

'With 'Legacy of the Beast' we wanted to create something that appealed both to fans of Maiden music and gamers alike, wherever they are in the world, and I think we are well on our way to accomplishing that', says Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. 'The game has kept true to the band's history and development not only through their music but with Eddie too. This latest feature focussed around our current tour is only the start of many new and exciting innovations we have planned to keep 'Legacy' evolving and becoming even more addictive!'

Meanwhile, the Interactive Creative Director of Phantom Music Management went into a little more depth regarding what the video gaming experience was all about. 'The towering Mayan set piece of 'The Book of Souls' world tour presented an ideal opportunity to expand the game and create a virtual event space to complement the band's live show', says Llexi Leon. 'Whether you're seeing Iron Maiden on the road or playing 'Legacy of the Beast' on your mobile, we've crafted a gaming experience that explores the Mayan world of 'The Book of Souls' record and marks the first of many timed in-game events that will enrich the band's touring activity, engaging fans old and new across the globe in a way never before possible.'

Iron Maiden will embark on the European leg of their 'Book of Souls' tour this weekend, with support from Shinedown, until May 28th 2017, after which they'll return to North America for dates in June and July with Ghost.

'Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast' can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and GooglePlay for free now.