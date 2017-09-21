If a 'Legacy of the Beast' comic book and video game wasn't enough, Iron Maiden are now launching a live album this Fall from their 'Book Of Souls' tour featuring live recordings of their setlist across major world cities. This band really are spoiling their fans.

Iron Maiden perform at Download

'The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter' has been recorded over the past two years and features songs from the 2015 album as well as 80s albums 'Killers', 'The Number of the Beast', 'Piece of Mind', 'Powerslave', 'Iron Maiden' and 'Somewhere in Time', and later records 'Brave New World' and 'Fear of the Dark'.

The tour stretched across 39 countries altogether and was witnessed by more than two million fans. A concert film will be released as a digital download or free online stream. The new live album has been produced by Tony Newton and bassist Steve Harris.

'We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world', said Steve in a statement. 'This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken.'

'The Book of Souls' tour was a special one for a number of reasons, as outlined by manager Rod Smallwood. ''The Book Of Souls World Tour' was a huge undertaking, not least for Bruce who started the tour singing in public for the very first time since recovering from throat cancer', he said. 'He also piloted Ed-Force One, upgraded last year from a Boeing 757 to a 747 so we could go further and faster to visit some fantastic cities and fans all round the world.'

'The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter' will be released on November 17th 2017 through Warner Music and BMG.

Tracklist:

If Eternity Should Fail - Sydney, Australia

Speed of Light - Cape Town, South Africa

Wrathchild - Dublin, Ireland

Children of the Damned - Montreal, Canada

Death or Glory - Wroclaw, Poland

The Red and the Black - Tokyo, Japan

The Trooper - San Salvador, El Salvador

Powerslave - Trieste, Italy

The Great Unknown - Newcastle, UK

The Book of Souls - Donington, UK

Fear of the Dark - Fortaleza, Brazil

Iron Maiden - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Number of the Beast - Wacken, Germany

Blood Brothers - Donington, UK

Wasted Years - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil