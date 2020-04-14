Ireland Baldwin has launched an Instagram Live series to help others battling with their mental health like she is.

The 24-year-old model - whose parents are movie stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger - took to the social media app to announce the new outlet, which will see her joined by friends and followers to discuss their individual battles with anxiety and depression, and share the best ways of coping.

On how her own battle with anxiety inspired the idea, she said: ''I know everyone is probably so sick and tired of Instagram Live by now, but the reason I'm doing this is because I have severe anxiety disorder.

''I've noticed the past few nights my anxiety has been really increasingly getting sort of worse at night, and it kind of hit me last night.''

She added: ''I thought it would be really cool if we all sort of came together and discussed these issues that we all deal with, and maybe something that works for one person might work for another.''

In 2015, Ireland opened up about her battle with anxiety, writing on Instagram that she felt ''so lost in darkness, that I could hardly hold a real conversation with another human being long enough before I was due to have an anxiety attack.''

Meanwhile, Ireland's Instagram Live announcement comes after she admitted Kobe Bryant's death changed the way she sees her relationship with her father.

The blonde beauty revealed how the late basketball icon's tragic passing in a helicopter crash, which also claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, made her reassess her priorities.

She said: ''[In light] of recent events that have happened within the last couple of weeks, like with Kobe, it's like, 'What's the f***ing point of arguing?'

''Like, there's no point. So let's all just get over it and hug that person you love.

''You never know what's going to happen to somebody, and it all comes down to love. Nothing else matters.''

Alec - who welcomed Ireland into the world with his ex-wife Kim in 1995, before their divorce in 2002 - is now married to Hilaria Baldwin, with whom he is expecting his sixth child.

While Ireland explained she and her dad are living on opposite sides of the US, she praised his family - including daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and 22-month-old Romeo - and admitted she'd like to see more of him.

She added: ''We have fun [but there is] distance between us... He has his amazing children with his amazing wife.

''I'm here [in Los Angeles], he's based in New York, we see each other when we can.

''But I love him, I respect him more than anyone... we love each other. Even though we don't see each other as much as I'd love to.''

Last year, Ireland mocked her father during his Comedy Central roast as she teased him about their past, including when he called her a ''rude, thoughtless, little pig'' in a furious rant.

She said: ''Dad, I'm Ireland. It's good to be here. I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't check my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years.''