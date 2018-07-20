Director:
Artist:
Song title: The Rover
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Indie

The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video which tells the story of the creation of a cult religious figure.

The video has been directed by Gerardo Naranjo with the concept created by Paul Banks. It stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach from 'Girls' and 'The Punisher' as a cult icon who wanders around the streets of Mexico City with a small group of loyal followers. It comes after the actor crashed an Interpol press conference recently - which turns out to have been a publicity stunt for the video itself. 

Interpol release 'Marauder' this summer as the follow-up to 2014's 'El Pintor'. It has been produced by Dave Fridmann, and comes as they prepare to return to Mexico City for two shows at the Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris. They'll also be travelling across North American and Europe this Fall, and even have a show at New York's Madison Square Garden scheduled for February.

'Marauder' will be released on August 24th 2018 through Matador Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Interpol - The Rover Video

Interpol - Barricade

Interpol - Lights

Interpol - Rest My Chemistry

Interpol - No I In Threesome

Interpol - Mammoth

Interpol - The Heinrich Maneuver

Interpol, The Heinrich Maneuver, Video and...

Interpol, No I in Threesome Video

Interpol - CMere - Video Streams