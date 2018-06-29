Fans of INDIANA JONES who’ve been waiting a decade for another sequel in the franchise are going to have to wait a little while longer, with new reports that the fifth film will not meet its previously mooted release date of 2020.

Director Steven Spielberg and the movie’s star Harrison Ford had been all pencilled in to return to the big screen on July 10th, 2020. However, Variety claims that Indiana Jones 5 now has no chance of making that deadline.

Crew members have apparently been told there could be delays for up to a year because of script issues, meaning that the original April 2019 date for the beginning of filming will be pushed back.

Meanwhile, the Disney studio has not yet commented on recent reports that Jonathan Kasdan has been brought in to do an overhaul on the original script from David Koepp. His father, Lawrence Kasdan, penned the first Indiana Jones film Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, and together they wrote the recent Star Wars spin-off film Solo.

Director Spielberg, whose latest film was the fantasy sci-fi blockbuster Ready Player One, therefore is able to move around his very busy schedule. He’s currently planning a biopic of US president Ulysses S. Grant with Leonardo DiCaprio (whom he directed in Catch Me If You Can), and is also due to direct a movie re-make of musical 'West Side Story'.

Harrison Ford is, incredibly, set to feature in the fifth Indiana Jones film despite being nearer 80 years old than 70. He’s currently doing voiceover work for the animated sequel to The Secret Life of Pets.

While little is known about Indiana Jones 5, fans will be relieved to hear that Ford and Spielberg have already made the decision not to re-cast Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s son Mutt Williams from the pretty disastrous fourth film. Phew.

