Artist:
Song title: Our Love
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

Incubus have returned with a brand new single entitled 'Our Love', alongside a sci-fi style video featuring an interstellar desert and a mushroom wonderland. The single is supposedly from their forthcoming EP 'Trust Fall (Side B)'; the follow-up to 2015's 'Trust Fall (Side A)'.

