Incubus have returned with a brand new single entitled 'Our Love', alongside a sci-fi style video featuring an interstellar desert and a mushroom wonderland. The single is supposedly from their forthcoming EP 'Trust Fall (Side B)'; the follow-up to 2015's 'Trust Fall (Side A)'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...