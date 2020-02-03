Artist:
Song title: The In-Between
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Metal

We're enjoying the artistic occult vibes of LA metal band In This Moment's new video for their song 'The In-Between'. The group are set to release their seventh studio album 'Mother' on March 27th 2020 through Atlantic and Roadrunner Records, and are set to embark on a tour with Black Veil Brides this year.

