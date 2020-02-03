We're enjoying the artistic occult vibes of LA metal band In This Moment's new video for their song 'The In-Between'. The group are set to release their seventh studio album 'Mother' on March 27th 2020 through Atlantic and Roadrunner Records, and are set to embark on a tour with Black Veil Brides this year.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.