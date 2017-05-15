Imelda May Pictures

Imelda May - Celebrities at the Westbury Hotel - Dublin, Ireland - Monday 22nd December 2014
Imelda May - Imelda May performing live on stage at Vicar Street as part of her two sell out shows...
Imelda May - The South Bank Sky Arts Awards held at the Dorchester Hotel - Press Rooms. - London, United...
Imelda May and daughter Violet Kathleen Higham - Singer Imelda May is presented with the Gold Medal of Honorary Patronage...
Imelda May and Violet Higham - 16th Annual UNICEF Ireland Mother's Day Lunch at The Four Seasons Hotel - Dublin,...