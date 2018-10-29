Artist:
Song title: Zero (From the Original Motion Picture 'Ralph Breaks The Internet')
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Soundtrack

With their fourth album 'Origins' set to be released on November 9th 2018 through Interscope and Kidinakorner Records, Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero'. Not only will it feature on the new release, but also the soundtrack to 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.

