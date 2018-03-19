Imagine Dragons unveil a gritty new video for their first single of the year 'Next To Me'. It's more than just a music video though; it's more of a short film depicting a heartbreaking story of a love torn apart.
The video begins with a disclaimer warning of scenes of violence. We hear the voiceover of a woman in a letter to her husband in which she explains that she's leaving him over his lying and cheating behaviour. The man is seen trying to rob a pawn shop at gunpoint, before shooting the teller and being immediately arrested and taken to jail.
Directed by Mark Pellington with a score by lead guitarist Wayne Sermon, it stars frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman. Reynolds previously confessed that 'Next To Me' is actually the first love song Imagine Dragons has produced.
Produced by Alex da Kid, the song featured on their third studio album 'Evolve', released in the summer of 2017. It went to number 2 in the US and number 3 in the UK, and came more than two years after their stellar release 'Smoke + Mirrors'.
Imagine Dragons are currently on tour in South America with dates in Europe, Australia and North America to follow respectively.
