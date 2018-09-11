Imagine Dragons embrace the macabre in the video for their single 'Natural', which was released in summer ahead of their forthcoming album.
The video is chock full of unsettling and sinister imagery including creepy papier-mache masks, dolls, self-playing pianos, masquerade dances and open graves. Everything we could want in an Imagine Dragons video.
'Natural' follows their previous single 'Born to Be Yours' with Kygo which they released back in June. Both are set to appear on their upcoming fourth album, which has yet to be named. It will follow last year's 'Evolve' which topped the US Rock charts and was number 2 in the mainstream chart.
The song is all about strength in the face of adversity, and has even been chosen by ESPN as the official anthem for the 2018 College Football season.
Imagine Dragons have four upcoming Fall dates in the US.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.