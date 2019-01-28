Artist:
Song title: Bad Liar
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video. The song is taken from fourth album 'Origins', and was written shortly before writers Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman separated (though they did not end up getting divorced).

