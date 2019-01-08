Artist:
Song title: Bad Liar
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on their fourth album 'Origins' which hit shelves back in November. The song is a heartbreakingly honest break-up album co-written by Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Imagine Dragons - Bad Liar Lyric...

Imagine Dragons - Zero (From the...

Imagine Dragons - Natural Video

Imagine Dragons - Next To Me...

Imagine Dragons - Believe Video

Imagine Dragons - Blank Space (Taylor...

Imagine Dragons - Roots

Imagine Dragons - Roots Audio

Imagine Dragons - Shots [Live]

Imagine Dragons - I Bet My...