He's back at work despite being in a neck brace.
Actor Ike Barinholtz had quite the scare several weeks ago when he broke his neck while shooting his new movie. He's recovering well but he's being forced to wear a neckbrace constantly for the rest of the summer and it even had to be incorporated into his other acting project.
Ike Barinholtz at the premiere of 'Snatched'
The 40-year-old actor was shooting for the comedy 'The Pact' five weeks ago when a stunt left him with a painful fracture of the cervical vertebrae. As spinal fractures can be a delicate matter when it comes to healing, he has no choice but to wear a neck support until it heals fully.
'We knew something was wrong right away', he told People. 'It was scary and was touch and go for a while. Luckily, I've had great doctors who have really helped me with my recovery. I do as they tell me. I have to wear an incredibly stylish neck brace for a while as the bone heals. It's a cool look, especially in the summer.'
It seems nothing will stop him going back to work, however. His new look has been incorporated into his work on the final season of 'The Mindy Project' in which he plays a nurse named Morgan Tookers. He even directed an episode in his uncomfortable state.
'After the accident, I talked to Mindy [Kaling] and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show', he continued. 'Luckily, on The Mindy Project I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it's completely believable. I've even directed an episode, although I have found it's hard to command respect while in a neck brace.'
It's safe to say, his humour about the situation is valiant given that his injury could so easily have been a lot worse. 'Sometimes it takes getting hurt to realize how lucky you are to have great people in your life', he says.
His new film 'The Pact' will be released on April 6th 2018.
