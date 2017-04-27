Iggy Pop has been made a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government.

The Stooges frontman has been awarded the country's ''highest cultural honour'' and joined the likes of rock legends David Bowie and Bob Dylan after receiving the title on Wednesday (25.04.17).

Writing on his Twitter account, the 70-year-old star said: ''Iggy presented with France's highest cultural honour the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by French Consul General.''

Iggy sang his 2009 album 'Préliminaires' in the foreign language as well as on his follow-up record 'Après', which was released in 2012.

The music legend reached the grand age of 70 on April 21 and his pal Henry Rollins penned a heartfelt tribute to the 'Fun House' hitmaker in his honour.

The former Black Flag frontman said the star was the ''undisputed heavyweight champion of rock & roll''.

Writing in LA Weekly, he wrote: ''In these throw-up-in-your-mouth times, I'm always on the lookout for something to celebrate. It's a way to push back against that which is pushing against you. Defiance with a backbeat is a great way to land hard on the bad guys and feel good doing it.

''And there is a lot to land on these days.