Artist:
Song title: Started
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Five years on from her tremendous debut 'The New Classic', Iggy Azalea is set to return with her sophomore release 'In My Defense' very soon. Her lastest video, 'Started', is a darkly comical clip showing her as a sugar baby and features cameos of drag queens Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

