Artist:
Song title: Sally Walker
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

With her second album 'In My Defense' coming this Spring, five years after her US Rap chart-topping debut 'The New Classic', Iggy Azalea drops the first single 'Sally Walker' alongside a new video. There's a dark humour to the funeral-inspired video and it features cameos from RuPaul drag veterans Shea Couleé, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Mayhem Miller, as well as internet beauty personality James Charles.

