With her second album 'In My Defense' coming this Spring, five years after her US Rap chart-topping debut 'The New Classic', Iggy Azalea drops the first single 'Sally Walker' alongside a new video. There's a dark humour to the funeral-inspired video and it features cameos from RuPaul drag veterans Shea Couleé, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Mayhem Miller, as well as internet beauty personality James Charles.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
