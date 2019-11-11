The always controversial Iggy Azalea teamed up with Alice Chater for new song 'Lola', which comes alongside a video that is truly an assault on the eyeballs - though not in a bad way. The song comes just months after her summer album 'In My Defense', but features on her forthcoming EP 'Wicked Lips'.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
