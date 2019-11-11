Artist:
Song title: Lola ft. Alice Chater
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

The always controversial Iggy Azalea teamed up with Alice Chater for new song 'Lola', which comes alongside a video that is truly an assault on the eyeballs - though not in a bad way. The song comes just months after her summer album 'In My Defense', but features on her forthcoming EP 'Wicked Lips'.

