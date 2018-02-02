Iggy Azalea finally returns with a new song four years after dropping her chart-topping debut album 'The New Classic'. 'Savior' is a melodious pop number featuring Quavo of Migos, and is set to appear on her forthcoming record 'Surviving The Summer' out later this year.

Iggy Azalea at a Tidal event

The 27-year-old Aussie looks super sultry in images from her new lyric video, and the song is such an upbeat, infectious number that it will definitely be on our upcoming summer playlist. Available for download today (February 2nd 2018), it also marks her first collaboration with Migos' Quavo.

The lead single from her upcoming album, 'Savior' has been produced by Cirkut and Manhun Glow, while among the songwriting team were Lisa Stansfield and Verse Simmonds. It was actually first teased way back in 2016, with a demo version dropping a year later featuring Simmonds rather than Quavo.

'It is not a record about you needing a man or a woman to come and save you in a relationship, it's about you being your own savior and finding your own strength within yourself to figure it the f**k out', she said in a statement. 'It's a really hard record for me to have written and I think it's going to be one I really struggle to perform, too, just 'cause I'll probably wanna cry every single time.'

Indeed, Iggy has had to push through a particularly turbulent time in her love life since the release of her debut album. She was engaged to Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Nick Young for around a year before they split in 2016, amid allegations that he cheated on her.

More: Watch the video for 'Pretty Girls' with Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea

Still, Iggy is 'surviving', as it were, and it seems her life at the moment is on the up and up.

'Surviving The Summer' will be released in 2018 through Island Records.