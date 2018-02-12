Iggy Azalea thinks the best thing about being single is not having to share her pizza with anyone.

The 27-year-old rap star - who was previously engaged to basketball star Nick Young - has taken to her Twitter to reveal what she most enjoys about not being in a relationship.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Best thing about being single & living alone? I don't gotta share MY pizza with noooooooooobody. I can pick out all the best, most cheesy slices and eat them in order of deliciousness. (sic)''

Prior to that, the blonde beauty revealed on her Twitter account that she loves spending her time with like-minded people.

She shared: ''There is literally nothing better than spending the WHOLE day with someone you like. not the movies and then home. not lunch and then i got some s**t to do. Just complete abandonment for everyone else and the entire world. The whole day. You and me. Talking s**t. (sic)''

Since ending her romance with Nick, Iggy has been linked to a host of different men, including fellow rapper French Montana.

But the Australian star previously rubbished those rumours, insisting that she and French are simply friends.

After they were spotted together on a night out in Las Vegas, Iggy clarified: ''No, we're [just] collaborating.

''I've got another single coming out with French Montana, so we recorded it while I was in Las Vegas last week.''