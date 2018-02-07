Iggy Azalea thinks life is a wave of ''rising & retreating''.

The 27-year-old rap star has admitted on her Twitter account that her outlook on life can swing in dramatic fashion, but the blonde beauty takes comfort in the fact that her mood will always improve eventually.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''I'm about to tweet something silly.

Sometimes it's sad when the tide changes on our happiness; but isn't it awesome to know it will return again & again? eternally. Nothing is ever lost. Life is a wave rising & retreating. (sic)''

Iggy made the comments shortly after it was revealed that the chart-topping rapper intends to enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day break with her new boyfriend LJay Currie.

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker and the music producer enjoyed a sun-drenched vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in January.

And Iggy has already begun planning for how they will spend the annual romantic holiday.

She posted on Twitter earlier this month: ''I'm bout to book a vacation for Valentine's Day to the most romantic place I can think of & play juveniles greatest hits at ignorant levels the entire weekend. (sic)''

What's more, the outspoken star revealed that Cabo is currently her favourite destination because she had such a great time there during her last visit.

She said: ''Clearly this is just me making up a reason to go to Cabo and get drunk in a swimming pool again.''