Iggy Azalea is loving watching the Winter Olympics on TV.

The Australian rap star has revealed via her Twitter account that she's been avidly following the sporting event in South Korea, admitting she's particularly enjoying watching the female athletes in action.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Ugh I'm watching women in the Winter Olympics and it is a MOOD.

It's just too f**king cool seeing women athletes do their thing. (sic)''

One of Iggy's followers commented by saying, ''THEY SLAAAAY (sic)'', prompting the rapper to reply with: ''Don't they? I'm watching them snowboard and I wanna f**king cry I'm so proud. I'm bald. Girls rule. (sic)''

Iggy, 27, subsequently added: ''Every single one of them out there makes me so happy.''

Meanwhile, Iggy recently revealed that she felt helpless when she wrote 'Savior'.

The rapper was in a tough time in her life when she penned her most recent single, having gone through a tough break up and feeling her career wasn't going as well as she had hoped.

She explained: ''It was a really heavy period in my life where I'd had a lot of changes that had happened overnight. I'd had a big breakup, and my career wasn't going well. And I sort of found myself in this space where everything that I was used to, just my day-to-day routine, had abruptly stopped.

''And I just didn't know how to get my life back together, or what my life looked like with all of these changes, and how to get a routine going again, and just how to get my happiness back and feeling normal. So that was the space that I was in when I wrote this song.''