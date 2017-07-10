Iggy Azalea is ''very disappointed'' that her label has decided not to let her release another single.

The 27-year-old singer is not happy with her record label as she has claimed they shelved plans for her to drop another track ahead of her album.

She wrote on Twitter: ''My album isn't canceled, it's just not having another single. It's still being released ... I'm very unhappy with the way things have been handled too. I will make sure it's not this way for ia3 [her third album] ... I can assure you guys of that ...

''PRETTY much! Sucks - savior is great. im very disappointed that's their decision ... Steve Bartels [Def Jam chief executive] says he doesn't want to release another single for my album unfortunately. So that's that (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iggy previously insisted she won't be singing about her exes including ex-fiancé Nick Young on her new album.

Replying to fans on Twitter, she shared: ''i dont want any songs about exes etc on my album. thats best left in the past. its not my vibe ... lol, no. theres no mention of any relationship drama type stuff. (sic)''

And explaining how the LP will reflect ''where her head's at'' right now, she added: ''Hi guys ... I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album 'Digital Distortion' on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape ...

''Also I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album - SORRY! ... I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes ... I felt it was important I made some creative changes too - I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017 ...

''I really appreciate the patience & I'm so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. ... I'll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support <3 IGGY (sic)''