Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Idris Elba Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Guerrilla UK TV premiere - London United Kingdom - Thursday 6th April 2017

Babou Ceesay, Freida Pinto and Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Babou Ceesay, Freida Pinto and Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Babou Ceesay, Freida Pinto and Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba

UK premiere of Sky Atlantic's Guerrilla - London United Kingdom - Thursday 6th April 2017

Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Babou Ceesay, Freida Pinto and Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Babou Ceesay, Freida Pinto and Idris Elba
Idris Elba

100 Streets UK Premiere - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 8th November 2016

Gemma Arterton and Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Gemma Arterton and Idris Elba
Gemma Arterton and Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Idris Elba

2016 BAFTA TV Awards - Press Room - London United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

Idris Elba
Idris Elba and Michaela Coel

The BAFTA TV Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

The BAFTA TV Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' - After Party - New York New York United States - Monday 2nd May 2016

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' - New York New York United States - Monday 2nd May 2016

2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Outside Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 27th February 2016

2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 27th February 2016

The Film Is GREAT reception - Arrivals - West Hollywood California United States - Friday 26th February 2016

EE British Academy Film Awards 2016 (BAFTAs) - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Monday 15th February 2016

EE British Academy Film Awards 2016 (BAFTAs) - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Monday 15th February 2016

Bafta Afterparty - London United Kingdom - Sunday 14th February 2016

There are many pictures of Idris Elba here, on Contact Music, taken and added to our collection from the paparazzi. Here, you can view albums of Elba on set, and while traveling around to filming locations, by following any of the links listed down below for your convenience.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Press Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Idris Elba at the UK premiere of 100 Streets held at the BFI Southbank, London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 8th...

100 Streets UK Premiere

Idris Elba at the UK premiere of 100 Streets held at the BFI Southbank, London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 8th...

Idris Elba - 2016 BAFTA TV Awards - Press Room - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

2016 BAFTA TV Awards - Press Room

Idris Elba - 2016 BAFTA TV Awards - Press Room - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 8th May 2016

Idris Elba - The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAs) 2016 held at the Royal Festival Hall - Arrivals at Royal...

The BAFTA TV Awards 2016

Idris Elba - The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAs) 2016 held at the Royal Festival Hall - Arrivals at Royal...

Shots of British actor Idris Elba with a hand injury as he films scenes for 'Luther' on Southwark Bridge in...

Filming Luther on Southwark Bridge

Shots of British actor Idris Elba with a hand injury as he films scenes for 'Luther' on Southwark Bridge in...

Shots of British actor Idris Elba as he films scenes for the BBC drama series 'Luther' The star is hotly...

Idris Elba filming scenes for 'Luther'

Shots of British actor Idris Elba as he films scenes for the BBC drama series 'Luther' The star is hotly...

Idris Elba - Idris Elba arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at LAX - Los Angeles, California, United States...

Idris Elba arrives at Los Angeles International Airport

Idris Elba - Idris Elba arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at LAX - Los Angeles, California, United States...

Advertisement
#FUTBOLNOW - In collaboration with Pepsi® MAX triple-threat actor/director/rapper Idris Elba has today released his first short film directorial debut...

Idris Elba pictured behind the scenes on set filming his first short film directorial debut

#FUTBOLNOW - In collaboration with Pepsi® MAX triple-threat actor/director/rapper Idris Elba has today released his first short film directorial debut...

Idris Elba - Idris Elba DJs at Bucks Townhouse with celebrity guests Adam Clayton & wife Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho......

Idris Elba DJs at Bucks Townhouse

Idris Elba - Idris Elba DJs at Bucks Townhouse with celebrity guests Adam Clayton & wife Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho......

Idris Elba - Celebrities arrive at Bucks nightclub - Dublin, Ireland - Saturday 3rd May 2014

Celebrities arrive at Bucks nightclub

Idris Elba - Celebrities arrive at Bucks nightclub - Dublin, Ireland - Saturday 3rd May 2014

Idris Elba - Nelson Mandela memorial service at Westminster Abbey - London, United Kingdom - Monday 3rd March 2014

Nelson Mandela memorial service at Westminster Abbey

Idris Elba - Nelson Mandela memorial service at Westminster Abbey - London, United Kingdom - Monday 3rd March 2014

Idris Elba - Celebrities attend 45th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. - Los Angeles, California, United States -...

45th NAACP Image Awards

Idris Elba - Celebrities attend 45th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. - Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Idris Elba - 'Thor: The Dark World' world premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square - Arrivals - London, United...

'Thor: The Dark World' World Premiere

Idris Elba - 'Thor: The Dark World' world premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square - Arrivals - London, United...

idris Elba - European premiere of 'Pacific Rim' at The BFI IMAX - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday...

Pacific Rim Premiere

idris Elba - European premiere of 'Pacific Rim' at The BFI IMAX - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Thursday...

Idris Elba and Guests - UK film premiere of 'World War Z' held at Empire Leicester Square - Arrivals -...

UK film premiere of 'World War Z' held at Empire Leicester Square - Arrivals

Idris Elba and Guests - UK film premiere of 'World War Z' held at Empire Leicester Square - Arrivals -...

Idris Elba Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week - Fall 2012 - Y-3 - Front Row New York City, USA - 12.02.12

Idris Elba Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week - Fall 2012 - Y-3 - Front Row New York City, USA - 12.02.12

Advertisement
Idris Elba The 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Golden Globes 2012) held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Outside Arrivals...

Idris Elba The 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Golden Globes 2012) held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel - Outside Arrivals...

Idris Elba UK film premiere of 'Demons Never Die' held at the Odeon West End - Arrivals London, England -...

Idris Elba UK film premiere of 'Demons Never Die' held at the Odeon West End - Arrivals London, England -...

Idris Elba Crime Thriller Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel London, England - 07.10.11

Idris Elba Crime Thriller Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel London, England - 07.10.11

Idris Elba 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Held at The Nokia Theatre L.A. Live Los Angeles, California -...

Idris Elba 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Held at The Nokia Theatre L.A. Live Los Angeles, California -...

Actors Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.