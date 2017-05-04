The full trailer for Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' has finally been unveiled, seeing Idris Elba, Matthew Mcconaughey and Tom Taylor in the lead roles. It's a dark blend of fantasy, sci-fi and traditional western, which is what makes it one of the most exciting films of the year.

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor team up for 'The Dark Tower'

Idris Elba plays the formidable Gunslinger in Nikolaj Arcel's adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling series of novels, with Matthew McConaughey as the evil Man in Black and Tom Taylor as the Gunslinger's unlikely 11-year-old quest partner Jake Chambers.

'The Dark Tower' is Tom Taylor's first major movie role

The first question you might have is who is Tom Taylor and where have I seen him before? The pre-teen actor made his film debut in 2012 on an action film called 'Broken Hearts' in which he starred (ironically also with the name Jake) as the son of Suranne Jones' character. Apparently their chemistry was such a hit that he was chosen as her onscreen son again for the award-winning 2015 BBC series 'Doctor Foster'. That year he also made an appearance in an episode of 'The Last Kingdom', as well as two episodes of Sean Bean crime drama 'Legends'.

Watch the trailer for 'The Dark Tower' here:

So 'The Dark Tower' will be Tom's first major screen role; a story that sees his character Jake travel to another world through a portal after experiencing visions of such a place in his dreams. The new dimension, Mid-World, is a rather empty Old West world that was once populated by people known as Gunslingers.

Idris Elba plays the Gunslinger in 'The Dark Tower'

Now, the only Gunslinger left is Roland Deschain, and he and Jake must band together and search for a mysterious tower in End-World if they want to have any hope of saving both Mid-World and Earth. However, their mission is constantly being sabotaged by a deceptive sorcerer known as the Man in Black or Walter Padick who wants to destroy the tower and rule over all dimensions himself.

Matthew McConaughey plays the villainous Man in Black

Nikolaj Arcel wrote the script for this movie, which follows on from events in the 2004 book 'The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower', alongside Academy Award winning screenwriters Anders Thomas Jensen ('The Duchess') and Akiva Goldsman ('A Beautiful Mind'), alongside Jeff Pinkner ('The Amazing Spider-Man 2').

Idris Elba's character is also known as Roland Deschain

Meanwhile, Idris Elba has plenty more big roles coming up. He will return for 'Thor: Ragnarok' later this year as Heimdall, as well as romance/survival drama 'The Mountain Between Us' opposite Kate Winslet and Aaron Sorkin's 'Molly's Game' also starring Jessica Chastain.

'The Dark Tower' is released in theatres on August 4th 2017.

See Idris Elba in 'The Dark Tower' this summer