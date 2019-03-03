Idris Elba, 46, is a ''man-child'' who still wants to live out parts of his youth.
Idris Elba is a ''man-child''.
The 46-year-old actor - who has children Isan, 17, and Winston, four, from previous relationships and is engaged to Sabrina Dhowre - can relate to playing faded DJ Charlie in upcoming Netflix series 'Turn Up Charlie' because he still wants to live out parts of his own youth, despite his adult responsibilities.
He said: ''What's interesting about it is that my character isn't paternal. He's a man-child. Which I feel I am a bit - I can relate to that.
''I'm a dad, a parent and I love my kids. But there are parts of my youth that I feel like I haven't quite lived out - and I will.
''The whole '30s is the new 20s' thing - that's all true. Young people seem to be younger for longer. And people in their 40s still seem to be doing things they were doing in their 30s. I think that's OK.''
The 'Luther' actor admitted he worries about his daughter's use of social media and thinks she, along with many other teenagers, is ''addicted'' to using her phone but doesn't think he has the power to change things.
He said: ''It's hard. I think my daughter knows that it's dangerous. But she's addicted, like most teenagers are. But there's not much I can do as a parent - she's a 17-year-old, I can't take her phone off her.''
Idris left the UK to find work as an actor but returned home when his father Winston was stricken by lung cancer, and after his dad's passing aged 72 in September 2013, he found a new ''lease of life''.
He said: ''I came home because my father became sick. I found that I wanted to live and do more because I went through the trauma of watching someone I love die...
''I came home and - boom! - I had this new lease of life with work. The opportunities were here. I set up my office in Soho within two weeks. Then sold two TV shows within five weeks. I've got nine staff running around doing music, film and clothing.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...