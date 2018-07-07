Idris Elba's ready to sign on for the upcoming 'Fast & Furious' movie, tackling the villain role.
Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) will be making their 'Fast & Furious' return in a spinoff movie aptly titled 'Hobbs and Shaw', set for release in August 2019, and now some details surrounding exactly who'll be joining them have started to emerge.
Idris Elba's joining the 'Fast & Furious' franchise
Chris Morgan is serving as writer on the film, with David Leitch slipping into the director's chair following his work on 'Atomic Blonde' and the recently-released 'Deadpool 2', which won critical fanfare. It's fair to say that the duo will bring a heap of action to the movie, and their latest reported signing could be right in the midst of it all.
Idris Elba is said to have moved towards signing on the dotted line to play the main antagonist of the film, playing a character called Null who's an international terrorist, and somebody who enjoys dressing entirely in black (via Variety). Elba will be allowed to talk in his regular British accent for the role, and it's going to be exciting for his biggest fans to see him in such a villainous performance.
In great company, Elba will join the recently-confirmed Vanessa Kirby, who'll tackle the female lead; it's going to be very interesting to see how his chemistry with the rest of the cast is going to play out on the big screen.
We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Fast & Furious' spinoff as and when we get it.
