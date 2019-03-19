Idris Elba's fiancee Sabrina Dhowre enjoyed a Bachelorette getaway with her girls in Utah's Amangiri resort.

The 46-year-old actor popped the question to the model last February, and over the weekend she celebrated her forthcoming marriage to the 'Luther' star with nine of her close pals in their own apartment in the luxurious spot, where rooms start at £1,494 per night.

Alongside two pictures of Sabrina in a white robe and her girls in matching personalised rose-coloured satin dressing gowns with ''Bride's Squad'' emblazoned on the back of them, Sabrina wrote on Instagram: ''Had the most amazing weekend with the most amazing people. I love you all so much #idrina #archyourback missing @jdebruyne @gurppanesar (sic)''

She also posted a boomerang of them dancing as they crouched by the pool and captioned it with the bride emoji.

Sabrina's pals made sure the bride-to-be had the time of her life with a private dinner and cake with ''Future Mrs. Elba'' iced onto it.

The next day saw them throw a traditional Bachelorette party, with 'Bride' balloons and a sign which read: ''Pop the champagne she is changing her name.''

Sabrina shared the highlights on her Instagram Story, captioning one post: ''You girls are the best.''

Other Bride-themed treats included engagement ring candy, heart-shaped cookies, chocolates and champagne bottles.

They also all got to keep a gift bag to remember the trip by - though Sabrina didn't reveal what was inside the party bags.

Meanwhile, Idris previously admitted that proposing to his fiancee was ''the most nerve-wracking thing'' he's ever done.

Whilst he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal ''pretty romantic''.

He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.''

Idris was originally planning to propose to Sabrina last Valentine's Day (14.02.18), but after realising ''that was going to be problematic'', he decided to do it at a screening for his film 'Yardie', which he directed.

He said: ''I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I'm doing it right now, here, today.''

The 'Thor' star is planning on putting his own stamp on the nuptials by booking ''19 DJs''.

Idris said: ''It's a special day, but we both have our own ideas. I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c'mon!''

Sabrina is likely to succumb to his outlandish request, as the pair ''have good chemistry'' and ''share common goals''.

When asked what makes his fiancee ''the one'', Idris - who has children Isan, 17, and Winston, four, from previous relationships - said: ''[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.''