It's finally been confirmed that Idris Elba will return as DCI John Luther in a forthcoming fifth series that is thought to air sometime next year. It's been a year and a half since the last time we saw the detective, and we're definitely feeling withdrawal symptoms from this addictive show.

Idris Elba at the premiere of 'Guerrilla'

The 44-year-old actor will return to crime drama 'Luther' for a four-part new season, following the two-episode special that was season 4. No details regarding cast or even a premiere date has as yet been revealed, but creator Neil Cross is determined for it to go ahead.

'Now what? It's a question Idris and I get asked a lot', Neil told Digital Spy. 'What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we've been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he's up to. And as for me, I'm scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther?'

It took a short discussion with some friends to decide whether or not to bring 'Luther' back for another season. 'In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they'd like to find out what happens next', he continued. 'It turns out, they would. So that's what we're going to do. We're going to find out what happens next.'

Idris is equally excited to go back to the BBC One drama, which has - since it first aired in 2010 with the 6-episode first season - won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BET Award and a Critics Choice Television Award to name but a few of its many accolades.

'Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together', he said. 'I look forward to putting the coat back on.'