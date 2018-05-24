With Disney making endless live action adaptations of animated classics, it seems 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' could be the next to return to our screens; though this will be rebooted for Netflix with none other than Idris Elba at the helm. Few further details have yet been revealed.

Idris Elba at the royal wedding

The 45-year-old is also set to star in and produce the forthcoming retelling of the 1831 Victor Hugo novel, though we personally can't see him playing the bell-tower dwelling outcast Quasimodo. It won't be a direct live action translation, however; this is thought to be set in the present day according to reports.

The book and the 1996 Disney animation tells the story of a deformed man forced to live in a chuch tower lest he frighten the townsfolk, who eventually meets a gypsy dancer named Esmeralda with whom he falls deeply in love.

The script for the Netflix version is being written by Michael Mitnick ('The Giver', 'The Current War'), while Idris will be producing the music. According to Empire, he says the film will be a 'sonic and musical experience'.

Meanwhile, Idris' directorial feature film debut, 'Yardie', is still yet to be released in theatres. Based on the 1993 novel by Victor Headley, the film stars Stephen Graham, Aml Ameen and Fraser James and is set to drop on August 24th 2018.

He is also set to begin filming a new TV series entitled 'Turn Up Charlie'; a comedy which sees his character forced to take care of his best friend's difficult daughter while struggling in his career as a DJ.

More: Idris Elba gets engaged at 'Yardie' screening

In fact, Idris appears to have been working non-stop in recent months. This year saw him return to his award-winning role as 'Luther', star in 'Avengers: Infinity War', and also the 80s set comedy series 'In the Long Run' co-starring Bill Bailey which he wrote.