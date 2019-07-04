Idris Elba has admitted he is ''conscious about rapping at [his] age''.

The actor-and-DJ recently spit bars on Wiley's song 'Boasty' - which was co-produced by Toddla T and Rotterdam's Mucky - along with Sean Paul and Stefflon Don, but he has admitted he feels ''overall conscience'' about being a rapper at the age of 46.

Speaking to DJ Semtex about his involvement on the Caribbean-tinged track on the latest episode of Spotify Original podcast 'Who We Be TALKS_', Idris admitted: ''If I am honest, that record for me, you know back in the day we would get an Accapella and throw on an instrumental, and then chop up another Accapella put it on and make it seem like the two blended. ''That's how I approached it, if I am honest, I didn't approach it, these are my bars and I am barring.

''I am just aware of how I want to hear it when it rocks in the club like rather than more bars, it is more about sonics.

Toddler T and me worked on this, you know what I mean, and Toddler is a G and he has that sonic, coz' he kind of hears how to construct what people are gonna like, so as much as I say, thank you for giving me all that love on that record, I can't really talk about the bars.

''First of all, I am already conscious about rapping at my age, I feel overall conscience.

''It has been interesting taking it to America in Boston and New York, with a lot of Caribbean and Latin influence, and the tune is going off.''

Since the success of 'Boasty', Idris has featured on Stormzy's massive hit 'Vossi Bop' and released Kah-Lo collaboration 'Ballie'.

The 'Luther' star gave the latter hip-hop/house track featuring the Nigerian star - who is best known for providing the vocals to Riton's Grammy-nominated hit 'Rinse and Repeat' - its live debut when he played Coachella in April and wanted to release it ''immediately'' afterwards via his own London based label 7Wallace.

Idris said: ''Bong Ballie is slang for Everything Everything is Good.

''Kah-Lo and I wanted to fuse hip hop and house and she was so easy to work with.

''I played this tune out for the first time at Coachella and it went off... I knew I had to put it out immediately.''

Listen to Idris' full interview on Spotify now: open.spotify.com/episode/7mngd8WjzVHC2Cx8QtmmQQ?si=pJoUoJvDR6O3Cw1tTwGm9A