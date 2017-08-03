He teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for new version of pop songs.
If you've ever used Google translate to change song lyrics into a foreign language and then back again, you'll know how funny the new lyrics turn out. That's exactly what Idris Elba was in for when he appeared on 'The Tonight Show' for a little game of Google Translate Songs.
Idris Elba at 'The Dark Tower' premiere
Jimmy Fallon has some of the best games on his show, but one of our favourites has now got to be Google Translate Songs. He had 'The Dark Tower' star Idris Elba help him sing some new lyrics to popular songs during his appearance on the show earlier this week, and needless to say it turned out hilarious.
His first challenge was Sir Mix-a-Lot's 'Baby Got Back' - the title of which, when run through Google translate a couple of times, turns into 'The Baby Escaped'. Idris displayed some serious rap talent with this new version, which is no surprise given his musical history, and it's probably even better than the original.
'I love large saplings that is the truth/ A few of your siblings were here/ That woman showed up and has small hips with a sleeve around your head/ You stole seeds', he rapped, with perfect fluency.
Next, Jimmy did a rendition of Britney Spears' 1998 debut single '...Baby One More Time', which is now called 'Meet My Kids'. The new lyrics are actually slightly less nonsensical than 'The Baby Escaped', which only makes it ten times more amusing.
'Here is a kid who should have informed me/ That my stuff had gone missing?/ Here is a kid who should have been kept hidden/ And now that kid is blind, yeah' are just the first lines to 'The Baby Escaped' and we're already crying with laughter.
More: Idris Elba to appear on 'The Dark Tower' TV series
Their final challenge was a duet of Boyz II Men's 'I'll Make Love To You', or 'I'll Place Kindness On You'. How Idris Elba can still sound so sultry singing lyrics like 'Shut your face, pray for dreams/ And now throw away your lamp' (as opposed to 'Close your eyes, make a wish/ And blow out the candlelight') we'll never know. He just can.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...