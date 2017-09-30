Many people know Idris Elba as an action star. He's brought gritty detective drama 'Luther' to fans across the globe, starred as The Gunslinger in the film adaptation of Stephen King's novel series 'The Dark Tower' and is even considered one of the frontrunners to take on the role of James Bond, when Daniel Craig finally kicks the film franchise to the curb.

Idris Elba was seen a little worse for wear earlier this year, but soldiered on in true fashion

So, it may be a little surprising for some to hear that Elba was interested in picking up one of the leading roles in the recent Disney live-adaptation of classic film, 'Beauty and the Beast'. Elba says he wanted to tackle the role of the villainous Gaston, admitting he's a huge fan of musicals in the process.

It wouldn't be Elba's first role in the world of Disney, as the actor voiced the evil tiger Shere Khan in the 2016 live-adaptation of another classic film - 'The Jungle Book'. Whilst we know that Elba didn't get the role of Gaston - it was one that went to Welsh actor Luke Evans instead - it's certainly interesting to imagine what he would have been like in the role.

Speaking to People, Elba revealed: "I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for 'Beauty and the Beast'. I really did, for Gaston. I called and said, 'Listen, I want in!' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."

He did however add that he didn't resent Evans for picking up the role over him: "No, only a little bit," he teased. "No! I love you Luke, you know that."

Evans was of course one of the best things about the recent 'Beauty and the Beast' movie, but to inject the film with a little more diversity in the cast would have been a great move. We know Elba can pull off the stern and brooding roles, so this would have been the perfect opportunity for him to expand his horizons.

In saying that, we're sure there will be plenty of chances for Elba to flex his acting muscles in a variety of different roles in the future. He's a very talented man.

More: Pandemonium In London As Extras Flock To Idris Elba's Open Auditions

Idris Elba's new film 'The Mountain Between Us' is set for release in the UK on October 6. The actor stars alongside the always-fantastic Kate Winslet in the flick, directed by Hany Abu-Asad.