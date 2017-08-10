Idris Elba faced ''homelessness once'', and his one-off experience makes him wonder why young people get involved in the ''perpetual cycle'' of homelessness.
Idris Elba faced ''homelessness once''.
The 44-year-old actor has admitted at one point in his life he had to find another place to stay the night because he did not have a home to go to.
Speaking to TimeOut magazine, he said: ''I faced homelessness once, and it just seems bizarre that young people are getting into this perpetual cycle. This is England, Great Britain, we shouldn't be facing that. ''
This news comes after the British heartthrob spoke out about housing at the Shelter benefit with rapper Skepta.
He added: ''I've got a passion and I turned up to say: 'Skepta's here, support the cause.'''
And the 'Lither' star has admitted his busy work schedule means he is constantly on the road, and he is unable to enjoy sitting down to tuck into a lavish meal.
When asked about his favourite London hotspot, he said: ''I haven't been out for f**king ages. My favourite thing to at is steak and eggs, wherever I go. But I don't have a favourite restaurant, I tend to eat on the road a lot.''
Idris has recently wrapped up filming for 'The Dark Tower' and he has admitted he could never be the person who just ''lives to work''.
He explained: ''Making a living is making a living. But I don;t think I would've ever been the sort of person who just lives to work. I'd have had to break out. I'm inquisitive, I'd wonder what else is out there.''
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...