Stephen King's eight-book series The Dark Tower has legions of fans who are obsessed with the epic tale of gunslinger Roland Deschain.
Picture: Idris Elba on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Sky Atlantic's new TV series Guerrilla held at The Curzon Bloomsbury - London, United...
The film has been in the works for more than a decade, and its path to the cinema has been rocky. The first hurdle came with the casting of Idris Elba in the lead role, which sparked a social media outcry that the character isn't black. King himself weighed into this debate. "Honestly, I didn't care what colour he was as long as he could command the screen, draw fast and shoot straight," the author said.
Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey in The Dark Tower
For his part, Elba was intrigued by playing a character from a King novel. "I was excited to sign on for the role because he does create complex, well-rounded characters with a lot of depth," the actor says. "And Roland Deschain in particular is a character that has a massive, massive journey throughout the book series. Yes, I want the fans to be satisfied by the character I portray, but the wonderful thing with being an actor in film is that I am able to interpret the character. And I hope the fans are proud of our interpretatiom.
To get into the role, Elba had to learn some new skills. "There was a lot of physical preparation," he says. "Roland is the last in the line of phenomenal, dedicated security guys that use guns, so I had to learn to do that really well. But my character is equally as tormented and has as much history as The Man in Black. We share a history."
The Man in Black is the story's antagonist, played by Matthew McConaughey. "Matthew and I only did two or three days together but we really bonded," Elba says. "Because of the way movies are scheduled, Matthew joined the film nine weeks after we started. What that meant was that I avoided seeing him until we had the scene where we meet for the first time, which was great for the actual chemistry on the film."
Over those days, the two actors spent a lot of time together. "He's super engaging, super real," Elba says. "It's a real collaborative process. Matthew is really open and warm, and really good to work with. Of course, he's also a wonderful actor. He brings real depth and a sense of humour to the character. He's a likeable bad guy."
Watch the trailer for The Dark Tower:
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...